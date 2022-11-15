Now, trains to have customised menu for diabetics, babies and weight watchers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 15: To improve catering services on trains, Indian Railways has decided to customise the menu so as to include the items of regional cuisines, preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options including millet-based local products, and so on.

For prepaid trains in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu shall be decided by IRCTC within the tariff already notified. In addition, sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted in these prepaid trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC.

For other Mail/Express trains, menu of budget segment items like standard meals shall be decided by IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. Menu and Tariff of Janta Meals shall remain unchanged.

Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on Mail/Express trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by the IRCTC.

Udaipur train track blast: Rail services resume post repair

While deciding the menu, the IRCTC shall ensure that upgrade in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, etc to avoid passenger grievances.

The menu should be commensurate with the tariff and menus are pre-notified for information of passengers and advised to Railways before introduction.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 17:14 [IST]