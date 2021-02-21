Another lockdown in Mumbai? Mayor says decision in the hands of people

Mumbai sees 823 new Covid-19 cases as BMC's new restrictions kick in

Now Mumbaikars to be challaned for not wearing masks

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 21: Amid concern over rising coronaviru cases, Mumbai police on Sunday said that they are now authorised to issue challans to violators for not wearing masks.

"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

Earlier, in the light of a rise in COVID- 19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to register offences against people who violate safety guidelines.

The civic body has intensified action against people found without masks in public, and will take action against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments that don't follow safety norms.

All religious, political gatherings banned in Maharashtra

It has decided to fine function halls, gymnasiums and restaurants if the number of patrons/ attendees is found to be beyond the permissible limit.

These establishments will be prosecuted if they continue to flout the norms.

The permissible limit of guests at function halls is 50, while restaurants are allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy at any given time.