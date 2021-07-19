Now, highly infectious Norovirus or vomiting bug outbreak in UK: Symptoms, how does it spread and prevention?

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 19: Norovirus, also called the 'winter vomiting bug', is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about 2 days.

    The United Kingdom, which has relaxed the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, is now reporting an outbreak of norovirus.

    Public Health England (PHE) recently issued a warning after finding a jump in norovirus cases during a routine surveillance.

    Symptoms of norovirus are:

    feeling sick (nausea)
    diarrhoea
    being sick (vomiting)

    You may also have:

    a high temperature
    a headache
    aching arms and legs

    The symptoms start suddenly within 1 to 2 days of being infected.

    How norovirus is spread

    Norovirus can spread very easily.

    You can catch norovirus from:

    • close contact with someone with norovirus
    • touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth
    • eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus
    • Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.

    How to treat norovirus yourself

    1. You can usually treat yourself or your child at home.
    2. The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.
    3. You will usually start to feel better in 2 to 3 days.

    Prevent Norovirus

    Protect yourself and others from norovirus:

    • Wash your hands often
    • Rinse fruits and vegetables
    • Cook shellfish thoroughly
    • Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
    • Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 16:52 [IST]
    X