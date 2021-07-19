Now, highly infectious Norovirus or vomiting bug outbreak in UK: Symptoms, how does it spread and prevention?

Jharkhand police start gadget banks for poor students hit by COVID-19

New Delhi, July 19: Norovirus, also called the 'winter vomiting bug', is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about 2 days.

The United Kingdom, which has relaxed the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, is now reporting an outbreak of norovirus.

Public Health England (PHE) recently issued a warning after finding a jump in norovirus cases during a routine surveillance.

Symptoms of norovirus are:

feeling sick (nausea)

diarrhoea

being sick (vomiting)

You may also have:

a high temperature

a headache

aching arms and legs

The symptoms start suddenly within 1 to 2 days of being infected.

How norovirus is spread

Norovirus can spread very easily.

You can catch norovirus from:

close contact with someone with norovirus

touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth

eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.

How to treat norovirus yourself

You can usually treat yourself or your child at home. The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration. You will usually start to feel better in 2 to 3 days.

Prevent Norovirus

Protect yourself and others from norovirus:

Wash your hands often

Rinse fruits and vegetables

Cook shellfish thoroughly

Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 16:52 [IST]