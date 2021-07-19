Now, highly infectious Norovirus or vomiting bug outbreak in UK: Symptoms, how does it spread and prevention?
New Delhi, July 19: Norovirus, also called the 'winter vomiting bug', is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about 2 days.
The United Kingdom, which has relaxed the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, is now reporting an outbreak of norovirus.
Public Health England (PHE) recently issued a warning after finding a jump in norovirus cases during a routine surveillance.
Symptoms of norovirus are:
feeling sick (nausea)
diarrhoea
being sick (vomiting)
You may also have:
a high temperature
a headache
aching arms and legs
The symptoms start suddenly within 1 to 2 days of being infected.
How norovirus is spread
Norovirus can spread very easily.
You can catch norovirus from:
- close contact with someone with norovirus
- touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth
- eating food that's been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus
- Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.
How to treat norovirus yourself
- You can usually treat yourself or your child at home.
- The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.
- You will usually start to feel better in 2 to 3 days.
Prevent Norovirus
Protect yourself and others from norovirus:
- Wash your hands often
- Rinse fruits and vegetables
- Cook shellfish thoroughly
- Stay home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop
- Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop