Now, BSNL offers additional talk time on combo STV recharge

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 2: BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has now revised a handful of prepaid STV recharges in order to offer additional talk time and data to its subscribers. The offer is valid on Rs. 252, Rs. 402, Rs. 175, and Rs. 219 STVs from BSNL.

BSNL has announced a promotional offer under which the state-owned telco is providing up to 4GB of additional data as well as additional talk time with its prepaid combo STV recharge packs. The offer is valid on Rs. 252, Rs. 402, Rs. 175, and Rs. 219 STVs from BSNL.

The BSNL Rs. 252 STV recharge pack usually offers Rs. 200 worth of talk time and 1GB of high-speed data for 30 days, however, under the promotional offer from BSNL, it now comes with Rs. 350 worth of talk time along with 2GB of high-speed data for the same validity period. The Rs. 402 STV recharge pack, on the other hand, now offers Rs. 600 worth of talk time and 4GB of data along with 30 days of validity.

BSNL Rs 175 recharge pack now comes with Rs 200 worth of talk time along with 0.5GB of data. On the other hand, the Rs 219 recharge pack from BSNL now available with Rs. 250 worth of talk time as well as 0.5GB of data.