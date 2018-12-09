  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Now, Allahabad University to be renamed as Prayagraj State University

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 9: A poposal has now been sent to Uttar Pradesh's governor seeking his approval to rename Allahabad University as Prayagraj State University.

    Allahabad University

    [UP cabinet approves renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj]

    This comes days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh changed the names of two districts - Allahabad and Faizabad - to Prayagraj and Ayodhya, respectively.

    According to reports, the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University has sent a proposal in this regard to the state government for its approval following which it will be sent to the state's Governor Ram Naik for clearance.

    It may be recalled that the state cabinet recently gave its nod to rename the Allahabad and Faizabad divisions.

    [Kumbh: UP govt bans all marriages in Allahabad between Jan and March 2019]

    The Faizabad division, consisting of Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya and Sultanpur districts, has now come to be known as Amethi division.

    The Allahabad division, which consists of Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi and Pratapgarh districts, has been renamed as Prayagraj division.

    Read more about:

    allahabad university uttar pradesh governor

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue