Notices against Arnab, Kangana: Maha Assembly gives more time to panel to submit report

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Mar 25: The Maharashtra Assembly on Friday extended the date of submitting the report for the privileges committee on the notices against journalist Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Privileges committee chairman Deepak Kesarkar moved a proposal to this effect in the Lower House. It has been given till the last day of the next session time to submit the report.

On September 7, 2020, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had filed a privilege notice against Ranaut and Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami, for alleged breach of privilege and insult of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others.

However, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar objected to the committee seeking more time to submit the report and wondered whether it wants "to keep the sword dangling" on the persons concerned.

"This should be the last extension. You assure us that the report will be submitted in the next session. Or else, giving extension will not suit the reputation of the House," he said.

Responding, Kesarkar assured that the panel will submit its report before the next session. "A related case was before the Supreme Court. Though the committee has held 11 meetings in one case and three in other, we have to refer some technical issues to the advocate general. Though there is a delay due to this, I assure that a decision will be taken in the two cases before the next session," Kesarkar said. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 14:44 [IST]