    Nothing more urgent says CJI on plea by Nirbhaya’s killer

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The Supreme Court has said that it would expeditiously take up the pleas of one of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

    The Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde directed the lawyer to move the Supreme Court registry for urgent listing of the plea. If somebody is going to be hanged then there is nothing more urgent that this, Justice Bobde also said.

    One of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

    Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President

    The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

    "A petition has been filed under Article 32 for judicial review of the manner of rejection of the mercy petition in terms of the judgement of Supreme Court in Shatrughan Chauhan case," advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing Kumar, told PTI.

