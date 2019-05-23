  • search
    'Nothing is impossible', says Smriti Irani after defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

    Amethi, May 23: Union minister Smriti Irani, termed a 'giant-slayer' by many after managing an unbeatable lead over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible.

    "Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted.

    The line is taken from an inspirational poem of famous Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and congratulated Irani.

    Modi calls win blessings of the people to a beggar

    The 43-year-old BJP leader took the political hotbed of Amethi by storm after trends indicated that she was heading for a win in the Gandhi-stronghold.

    Gandhi had also contested the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala, a decision political pundits believed was widely influenced by the tough fight Irani posed to him in his home turf.

    The Gandhi scion had defeated her in Amethi in 2014 by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 21:13 [IST]
