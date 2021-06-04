Nothing casual allowed, CBI officials to be formally dressed

Who will be the next CBI chief? PM Modi-led panel shortlists these three names; Congress protests

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: CBI officers will have to be dressed in formals only a new order has said.

CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in an order made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to only be dressed in formals. The orders says that the officers and staffers shall come to office only in formals.

No jeans, t-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, ad casual attire is allowed in the office. Further the order also directed the heads of its branches in the country to ensure that this ocbi rder is followed.

In the case of women officers and staffers, the order says that they can wear only formal shirts, trousers or sarees. The order says that the dress code for men will shirts, formal trousers and formal shoes.

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 12:06 [IST]