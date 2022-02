Noted Kannada poet, Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi dies at 93

Explained: Why Google showed Kannada as the ugliest language of India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Noted poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who was popularly known as Kannada Samanvaya Kavi has breathed his last. He was 93.

Kanavi had contracted Covid infection and was being treated in a hospital for the last some days because of ill health. He also was suffering from difficulty in breathing. He had been admitted into SDM Hospital at Dharwad on January 14.

He is considered one of the major poet and writer in the Kannada language and received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Jeeva Dhwani (Poetry) in 1981. He is popularly known as "Samanvayada Kavi" and "Soujanyada Kavi".

In 2011, he was honored with the Sahitya Kala Kaustubha Award.

He was born on 28 June 1928 in Hombal village, Gadag District, Karnataka. His parents were Sakkareppa and Parvathavva. He finished his school and college education in Dharwad.

In 1952, he got his B. A. degree from Karnataka College Dharwad and M. A. Degree from Karnataka University Dharwad. From 1956 to 1983 he worked as a Director for 'Prasaranga' of Karnataka University.

Awards and Honors

Sahitya Akademi Award for Jeeva Dhwani

Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement

Rajyotsava Award

Nrupatunga Award

Pampa Award

Maasti Award

Nadoja Award from Kannada University Humpi

Honorary Doctorate from Karnataka University Dharwad

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:46 [IST]