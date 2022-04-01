Not seeking any change in India-Russia relations: US

New Delhi, Apr 01: The United States has said that every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking to change that.

State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said ahead of the visit by Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov's visit to India that "different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change. What we are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world, is to do all we can to see to it that the international community is speaking in unison."

"Speaking loudly against this unjustified, unprovoked, premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence, using the leverage that countries, including India, have to those ends. There are countries that by dint of their long-standing relationships with the Russian Federation are going to have in some ways even more leverage than countries closer to us will," Price said.

#WATCH: We're seeking to do all we can to see that International community is speaking loudly against this unjustified aggression&calling for an end to violence using the leverage that countries including India have: US State Dept Spox On Russian FM Sergey Lavrov's visit to India pic.twitter.com/FkgwqGqqVC — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

"I would refer to our Indian partners when it comes to any such rupee-ruble conversion that may have been discussed. When it comes to the Quad, one of the core principles of the Quad is the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific. That is specific in that context to the Indo-Pacific. But these are principles, these are ideals that transcend any geographic region."

"And part of the reason why these four countries came together is we have a global interest in a world order that is free, that is open, in which countries large and small play by the rules. So it is not in our interest. It is not in Japan's interest. It is not in Australia's interests or it is not in India's interest to see flagrant examples of countries, whether in Europe, whether in the Indo-Pacific, whether anywhere in between, flagrant examples of countries flouting, violating that rules-based international order," the spokesperson for the State Department also said.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 8:25 [IST]