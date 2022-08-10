'He won in 2014 but will he in 2024': Nitish Kumar's swipe at PM Modi

‘Paltu Ram’ to ‘Kursi Kumar’ to ‘saanp’: A few jibes that Lalu and Tejashwi had taken at Nitish Kumar

Patna, Aug 10: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, in a cryptic statement on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the 2014 general elections, but he should now worry about the 2024 polls.

"Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all the opposition parties to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (PM post)," Nitish Kumar told reporters after taking swearing-in.

"The party made the decision together to leave the BJP, whether I will stay or not (till 2024), they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," he said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Sharad Yadav said Nitish Kumar is the ideal prime minister material.

Speaking to India Today, he also said Nitish Kumar will be the Mahagathbandhan's PM nominee in 2024.

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eight time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.

The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.