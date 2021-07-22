Not just the Opposition, even a rat can disrupt Parliament: Watch video

YouTube
    Parliaments are usually disrupted by the Opposition. However the the Andalusia Parliament in Spain was shaken into chaos by an unassuming visitor. Yes it was a rat.

    A video shared by Reuters has gone viral and it shows how many members left their seats while looking for the rodent.

    Regional Speaker, Marta Bosquet was speaking when she spotted the rat inside the room. She shrieked on the microphone and covered her mouth in shock. The incident occurred as the members were about to vote on whether to anoint Susana Diaz, the former regional president as the senator for the region.

    The issue was resolved and the members assembled again and gave their vote in favour of Diaz. The Andalusia's parliament is located in Seville and contested its first election in 1982. It has 109 members who are elected by the D'Hondt system.

