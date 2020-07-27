Not delaying says Rajasthan Governor as he calls for assembly session

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: Rajasthan Governor on Monday acceded to the state cabinet's request for an assembly session.

Rajasthan crisis: Speaker CP Joshi withdraws SC plea against team Pilot | Oneindia News

The move came a while after Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot told reporters that he had spoken with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi informing him about the Governor's behaviour.

In the notification the Governor denied that he was delaying the summoning of the House Session. Earlier the Governor sought clarifications from the state government as he returned the proposal by the CM to summon the assembly session from July 31 onwards.

SC allows Rajasthan Speaker to withdraw petition

In another development rhe Speaker of the Rajasthan assembly has requested the Supreme Court to permit him to withdrawn his petition. The Supreme Court has allowed the Speaker to withdraw his plea.

The Speaker had challenged the decision of the Rajasthan High Court, which had directed him not to act against rebel Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot.

The Speaker's decision to move the SC was meant to make the HC follow the 1992 Kihoto Hollohon verdict. However the HC has now restrained the Speaker from acting on the disqualification notices and this is in breach of the Hollohon verdict, according to the Speaker.

Senior counsel, Kapil Sibal told the court that the Rajasthan High Court had passed a detailed order relating to disqualification proceedings pending before the Speaker. We will contest it there and if the need arises, we will come again to the Supreme Court, he said while adding that the HC is not following the five judge Bench order of the SC.