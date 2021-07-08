Not compelled to answer on law and order, but Facebook chief has to appear before Delhi panel: SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 08: The Supreme Court today said that debates on platforms like Facebook can polarise society. The court pronounced its verdict following by a petition filed by Facebook Vice President, Ajit Mohan who challenged the summons issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Committee in connection with Delhi riots.

The court held that since the Delhi assembly itself has no jurisdiction over the law and order situation, the peace and harmony committee would have no business to comment on the Delhi riots, especially the criminal cases and the nature of evidence.

If the Facebook official decides to appear before the committee, he could not be forced to answer questions and for this, the committee cannot proceed in breach of privilege of House against him, the court said.

Further the Court held that the appreciating evidence in criminal cases pertaining to the Delhi riots was not within the jurisdiction of the Delhi Assembly Committee headed by Raghav Chadha, who it said should to have made a prima facie statement about the prosecution of Facebook in the riots case.