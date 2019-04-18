North East, Bengal, Odisha will be 'biggest surprises' this elections: Arun Jaitley

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 18: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said North East, Bengal and Odisha will be the "biggest surprises" of this Lok Sabha polls, with the first two rounds of voting clearly showing an upsurge in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaitley, in a series of three tweets, said that on the basis of the two phases of the elections, there was a clear upsurge in the favour of NDA and PM Narendra Modi.

He added that the country was on its way to elect a stable government under the leadership of PM Modi by giving the BJP a majority and reject political instability and chaos.

Meanwhile, a high voter turnout was witnessed in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday covering 95 constituencies in 11 states and union territory Puducherry. As many as 91 constituencies went to polls in the first phase on April 11.