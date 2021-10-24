YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Normal situation soon’, era of development won’t stop, says Amit Shah in Jammu rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Assuring that a normal situation would soon prevail in J&K, Amit Shah said that the "era of development" won't be stopped and the government will not allow anyone to sabotage this journey of development.

    ‘Normal situation soon’, era of development won’t stop, says Amit Shah in Jammu rally

    Today is the birth anniversary of Prem Nath Dogra. People of India can't forget him. He along with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave the slogan that in a country two Vidhan, two Nishan, two Pradhan will not work: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu

    I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development: Home Minister Amit Shah

    When we introduced new Industrial policy, 3 families that exploited you used to mock who will come here. But due to PM Modi's feat, Rs 12,000 cr investment has come till now. I want to tell you that Rs 51,000 cr investment will come before 2022...giving lakhs of jobs to youth: HM

    HM Amit Shah says, "...Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let the people of disrupt the peace in J&K,succeed"

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir amit shah

    Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X