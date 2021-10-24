‘Normal situation soon’, era of development won’t stop, says Amit Shah in Jammu rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 24: Assuring that a normal situation would soon prevail in J&K, Amit Shah said that the "era of development" won't be stopped and the government will not allow anyone to sabotage this journey of development.

Today is the birth anniversary of Prem Nath Dogra. People of India can't forget him. He along with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave the slogan that in a country two Vidhan, two Nishan, two Pradhan will not work: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu

I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development: Home Minister Amit Shah

When we introduced new Industrial policy, 3 families that exploited you used to mock who will come here. But due to PM Modi's feat, Rs 12,000 cr investment has come till now. I want to tell you that Rs 51,000 cr investment will come before 2022...giving lakhs of jobs to youth: HM

HM Amit Shah says, "...Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let the people of disrupt the peace in J&K,succeed"

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 14:53 [IST]