    LPG Cylinder price alert! Cooking gas gets more expensive from today

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) cylinder price has been increased once again, a fifth straight monthly hike in the prices.

    Non-subsidised LPG becomes more expensive from today; check out latest rates
    Representational Image

    As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 714 in Delhi, Rs 734 in Chennai, Rs 747 in Kolkata and Rs 684 in Mumbai. It will cost Rs 697.50 per cylinder in Bangalore, effective from today.

    Revised LPG prices across the four metro cities

    • Delhi Rs 714 (Rs 19 hike)
    • Kolkata Rs 747 (Rs 20 hike)
    • Mumbai Rs 684.5 (Rs 19.5 hike)
    • Chennai Rs 734 (Rs 21.5 hike)

    Oil firms revise rates of ATF and cooking gas on 1st of every month based on oil price and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 1st, 2020

      The government last year had asked state-run oil firms to raise prices every month to eliminate all the subsidies by March 2018. Since the implementation of the policy of monthly increase, subsidised LPG rates have gone up by Rs 76.51 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 419.18 in June 2016.

      Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price.

