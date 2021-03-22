YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nomination forms of three NDA candidates rejected in Kerala

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22: The election nominations of three NDA candidates in Kerala were rejected by the retiring officers.

    In Thalassery, the nomination form of BJP candidate, N Haridas was rejected. The returning officer reportedly rejected the nomination citing that the form submitted did not carry the signature of BJP president, J P Nadda.

    Nomination forms of three NDA candidates rejected in Kerala

    In the Guruvayur constituency, the nomination of Nivedida Subramaniam was rejected on similar grounds. In Devikulam, the niomination of Dhanalekshmi was rejected due to an incomplete form.

    Meanwhile the Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Election Commission on pleas by two BJP candidates who had challenged the returning officer's decision rejecting their nominations for the April 6 assembly poll. At a special sitting on Sunday, Justice N Nagaresh directed the EC to submit its counter-affidavit.

    More KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 nominations nda

    Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X