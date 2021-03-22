Nomination forms of three NDA candidates rejected in Kerala

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22: The election nominations of three NDA candidates in Kerala were rejected by the retiring officers.

In Thalassery, the nomination form of BJP candidate, N Haridas was rejected. The returning officer reportedly rejected the nomination citing that the form submitted did not carry the signature of BJP president, J P Nadda.

In the Guruvayur constituency, the nomination of Nivedida Subramaniam was rejected on similar grounds. In Devikulam, the niomination of Dhanalekshmi was rejected due to an incomplete form.

Meanwhile the Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Election Commission on pleas by two BJP candidates who had challenged the returning officer's decision rejecting their nominations for the April 6 assembly poll. At a special sitting on Sunday, Justice N Nagaresh directed the EC to submit its counter-affidavit.