Noida twin towers demolished in 12 seconds, what next?

Noida, Aug 28: It took 12 seconds to raze Supertech twin towers in Noida to the ground on Sunday, said Jet Demolitions Managing Director Joe Brinkmann. While the twin towers' demolition largely remained successful, a boundary wall of a nearby residential society suffered damage while windowpanes of several apartments developed cracks.

Local people watched from vantage points picked days in advance. Many others had travelled to Noida for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, as 3,700 kilos of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the two residential buildings went off in quick succession.

Now, the next big challenge for the Noida officials is to clean the mountain of debris generated due to the blast. An estimated 55,000 tonnes of debris, including concrete rubble, steel and iron bars will be dumped at designated areas.

The process would take three months to be disposed of.

Where will the debiris go?

The post demolition debris would be managed scientifically as per rules and guidelines. A final decision on it would come from the regional pollution control board which is examining a report from Edifice Engineering on debris management.

Around 21,000 cubic metres of the debris would be moved out and dumped at an isolated land measuring five to six hectares in city's work circle seven limits.

The remaining would get accommodated in the basement areas of the twin towers where a pit has been made.

The Noida Authority has a construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80, with a capacity of 300-tonnes per day.

However, considering the rubble that would be moved out, it is still not clear whether it would be processed there and if yes, then how and over what duration of time.

Around 1,200 to 1,300 "truck-loads" of debris would have to be moved out from the site.

Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 20:23 [IST]