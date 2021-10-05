YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi declared winners

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Stockholm, Oct 5: The Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy.

    Nobel Prize in Physics 2021

    Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in "the physical modeling of Earth''s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming".

    The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi for "the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales."

    The winners were announced Tuesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

    More NOBEL PRIZE News  

    Read more about:

    nobel prize

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X