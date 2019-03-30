  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 30: With no update on their salary, Jet Airways pilots on Friday reiterated that they will stop flying from April 1.

    "A part of the expected interim funding from State Bank of India (SBI) was supposed to be actioned on March 29. Unfortunately, the fund transfer has not taken place, hence no update on salary payment from the management. The collective decision of pilots taken at Mumbai and Delhi open house effective April 1, 2019, IST prevails," the National Aviators Guild, the Registered pilots'' union of Jet Airways said in a statement.

    No update on salary: Jet Airways pilots to go on strike from April 1

    "If there is no proper clarity on resolution process for salary payment by March 31, then Jet Airways pilots will stop flying from April 1," the statement added.

    Jet Airways has set target of flying 40 additional aircraft by April-end: Govt

    A consortium of lenders led by SBI had agreed last week to infuse Rs. 1,500 crore into the beleaguered airline as an interim arrangement till they find a suitable investor for Jet Airways by the end of June quarter.

    Pilots at the airline had asked it to clear a substantial chunk of their salary before the end of the month, adding that they would stop flying if their demands are not met.

    Arrears of 1,100 Jet pilots, which have accumulated over the past few months, have not been disbursed even after a rescue plan was initiated by lenders after Naresh Goyal resigned from the airline's board.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
