No second explosion reported in Punjab's Mohali: SSP Vivek Soni denies media reports

    New Delhi, May 10: Confusion and chaos continued in Punjab's Mohali after some media reports claimed that a second explosion was reported in the city on Tuesday afternoon. However, the Punjab Police dismissed the reports, asking people not to pay heed to the rumours.

    No second explosion reported in Punjabs Mohali: SSP Vivek Soni denies media reports
    Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP of District SAS Nagar(ANI Image)

    A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack took place at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali on Monday after which the security was beefed up across the state. As per a police communiqué, the minor explosion was reported around 7.45 pm.

    Unidentified persons threw an object near the office, an official present inside the Intel headquarters said.

    Police cordoned off the area and beefed up security around the Police Intelligence wing's headquarters.

    On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also held a key meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra and other officials after which the police said it has leads and will solve the case soon.

    "There was nobody in the room when this incident occurred. The impact was on the wall," Bhawra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "In the wake of yesterday's incident, we held a meeting here in which officers of the intelligence (wing) and the district police chief were present."

    The incident took place days after the arrest of four suspected Pakistan linked terrorists in Haryana's Karnal and the arrest of two people with recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.50 kg RDX from Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

    The explosion also came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

