No rift between PM Modi, Yogi: No Cabinet expansion now

    Lucknow, June 07: Refuting talks of a possible change in the chief ministership and the state BJP leadership, party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday denied reports of possible expansion of the state Cabinet and said though there are vacant posts in the cabinet, it's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's prerogative to fill them as and when he likes to.

    Singh's remarks came after he met Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow earlier in the day, fuelling speculation of a possible reshuffle in the Cabinet.

    Singh said the reports of likely changes in the party or the government leadership in UP as a "figment of imagination".

    Singh also rejected reports on the alleged rift between Modi and Adityanath. "If you look at newspapers, you will see that Modi-ji was the first to greet Yogi-Ji (on his birthday). In fact, we are of the view that Yogi-ji is the most competent person to fulfil the dreams of Modi-ji," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 12:03 [IST]
    X