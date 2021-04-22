No restriction on movement of medical oxygen between states orders MHA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Ministry of Home Affairs said that no restriction on the movement of medical oxygen between states shall be imposed. The transport authorities shall be instructed accordingly to allow free inter state movement of vehicles carrying oxygen.

There shall also be no restrictions imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to hospitals of the States/UTs in which they are located. There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without any restriction, the MHA order signed by the Home Secretary said.

No authority shall attach the oxygen carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district or area, the order also said. The supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except those exempted by the government is prohibited from April 22 until further orders.

The states and UTs shall strictly abide by the supply plan and the district magistrates, district commissioners Senior SPs, Deputy Commissioners of Police will be personally liable for the implementation of the above directions, the MHA also said.