No restriction on dress, alcohol for female students at BHU: Chief Proctor

The first woman chief proctor of Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) said there should be no restriction on dress and alcohol for female students at BHU, or ban on non-vegetarian food in the messes. The chief proctor Royona Singh is the first woman to hold the post in the institute's 101-year-old history.

In an interview to Times of India, Royona Singh, said: "I was born in Europe. I frequently travel to Europe and Canada. Putting a dressing restriction on girls would be like imposing it on myself. You start your day at 6am and end at 10.30pm, and if you still can't wear what you feel comfortable in, then it is a shame in this era. I find it strange when boys use the words 'skimpily clad'. If a girl feels comfortable in what she wears, what's their objection?"

As per reports, Royona Singh, who teaches anatomy at the university's Institute of Medical Sciences, was raised in the French town of Royan for nine years in the 1980s.

She further said that the varsity had never imposed any restrictions on women in the past and would not do so in the future.

"As far as drinking is concerned, all girls here are above 18, why should we even impose such a thought on them?" she asked.

"As far as I know, in my medical hostel, the diet is vegetarian only if a majority of the girls prefer that. For others, they still have their non-veg on particular days," Singh told TOI.

She regretted the remarks by the warden and security staff to the molestation survivor and her friends that they should not step out of their hostels after 6pm.

OneIndia News