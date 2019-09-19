  • search
    No relief in INX media case, Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Oct 3

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 19: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced in a Delhi court on Thursday on the expiry of his 14-day judicial custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

    The CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody.

    As the former minister proceeded towards the witness box, pushing through the crowd, his supporters started greeting him with "Vanakkam" and shouting 'Thalaiva'.

    Chidambaram was also allowed to meet his family, Bar and Bench reported.

    "There is nothing stated in the application as reasons for extension of judicial custody," said the Congress leader's counsel Kapil Sibal. After the judge observed that it might be extended till October 3, Sibal objected and said it cannot be done mechanically.

    Chidambaram's other lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, pointed out that the Congress leader had already been in judicial custody for the last 14 days. "Reasonable grounds must exist for extending the judicial custody," Singhvi added. "Merely because bail hearing is coming on September 23 before High Court, a 'longer date' cannot be given."

    Sibal moved an application for Chidambaram's medical examination even as Singhvi pointed out that the former minister had lost weight. "If at all remand is granted, it should be shorter," Sibal told the court. "He doesn't have a chair in the cell, there is no pillow for the bed."

    He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
