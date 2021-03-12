No question of competition says Suvendu Adhikari in open challenge to Mamata

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 12: The battle at Nandigram in West Bengal would be the one to watch out for. It would be Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP versus Mamata Banerjee.

I hope to receive the peoples' blessings. I am confident that the people will support the BJP and bring it to power. ANI while quoting Adhikari said that there is no question of any competition.

"The BJP won 18 parliamentary seats in 2019 and it will form a strong government this time with a huge margin," Adhikari also said.

'Attack' on Mamata: Bengal CM stable, responding well to treatment, says hospital

Adhikari, who recently became a voter in Nandigram from Kanthi in East Midnapore district, filed his nomination from the seat a short while ago.

"I would appeal to all of you to not waste your votes in favour of outsiders, who have betrayed your trust and aspirations after coming to power in 2011," Adhikari said, without naming Banerjee.

He claimed that the Trinamool Congress has turned into a private limited company, where other leaders "neither have a say in policy-making of the party nor in the state government".

"Everybody else, apart from the aunt and nephew (Mamata and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee), are lamp posts in the party," Adhikari said.

The Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp from the TMC.