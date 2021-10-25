No quarantine for international travellers starting today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 25: India will starting today lift the quarantine requirement for international travellers.

    This would be applicable to those passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of the World Health Organisation approved vaccines. International passengers arriving today will be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine and testing.

    No 10-day mandatory quarantine for vaccinated UK tourists in IndiaNo 10-day mandatory quarantine for vaccinated UK tourists in India

    The passengers will however have produce a COVID-19 negative certificate on arrival. "The global trajectory of Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) must still remain in focus," the Ministry of Health said.

    "The existing guidelines (issued on 17th February 2021 with subsequent addendums) for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed," the ministry also said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 8:37 [IST]
