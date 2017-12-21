No plans on abolishing special status to J&K for now: Govt

The government has informed the Parliament that there is no proposal as of now to abolish the special status under Article 35 A and 370 granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The reply by the government was given following a question posed by Akali Dal MP, Sukhdeve Singh Dhindsa. Minister of state for Home, Hansraj Ahir said, "no proposal regarding abolition of Article 35 A and Article 370 in respect of Jammu and Kashmir is at present under the consideration of the government."

Abrogation of Article 370, that gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir has been a widely debated subject. In case of Section 35A, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court by an NGO seeking its abrogation.

The PIL said the Jammu and Kashmir government, under the guise of Articles 35A and 370, was discriminating against non-residents who are debarred from buying properties, getting a government job or voting in the local elections.

OneIndia News