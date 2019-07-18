No plan to restore special category status to states: Govt

New Delhi, July 18: There is no plan to restore special category status which has been scrapped by think- tank Niti Aayog -- to any state in the country, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Minister of State for Statistics and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh replied in the negative when Congress leader Ripun Bora asked if the government has any plans to restore special category status to Assam or any other state.

Bora also sought to know if scrapping of special category status to Assam and north eastern states is a violation of cooperative federalism.

Many states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are still demanding that the Centre grant them special category status despite it been scrapped.

Replying to a query on documenting better performing states to promote competitive federalism, the minister said, "We have not prepared any document...The suggestion is good and will think about it."

To another query on steps taken to improve states' relations after formation of Niti Aayog, the minister said the think-tank is promoting cooperative federalism and competitive federalism in the country.