    New Delhi, Oct 19: The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that there is no plan as yet to restore pre-paid mobile services and internet in the Valley as yet.

    There is no plan to resume pre-paid mobile service since Pakistani nationals will misuse it, J&K Governor, Satyapal Malik said. The internet services will be resumed only once the situation improves, Malik also said.

    No plan as yet to restore post-paid mobile, internet services in Valley

    Mobile and internet services were snapped in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370. Landline services were however restored last month. The mobile services were restored, but was withdrawn after it was found that some miscreants were misusing it. On October 14, the government announced that post-paid mobile services were being restored.

    The messaging services were however withdrawn within three hours. The internet services had remained suspended and there is no decision as yet on its restoration.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 6:56 [IST]
