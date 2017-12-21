No one will be left to worship Tipu Sultan if Congress is rejected in Karnataka: Yogi

With Karnataka already having witnessed tension over the celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Hubli, raked up the issue again. Yogi, in a jibe at the Congress, said that Lord Hanuman is not worshiped, but Tipu Sultan is.

"Hanuman ji ki pooja nahi karte, Tipu Sultan ki pooja kar rahe hain. Yeh maansikta ka antar hai. Kyunki Congress apne saath viraasat mein jo Rahul Gandhi ko ek mafia raaj mila hai woh pure desh mein usse laagu karna chahte hain (Lord Hanuman is not worshipped, but Tipu Sultan is. This is the difference in mindset. Rahul Gandhi has inherited Mafia raj and they want to implement it across the country)," news agency ANI quoted Yogi as saying in Hubli.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter said that Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have rejected the Congress and if same happens in Karnataka the "no one would be left to worship Tipu Sultan."

Large-scale communal violence erupted during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in 2015 when it was first organised by the state government.

Tipu was a ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore. He was considered an enemy of the British East India Company. Tipu was killed in May 1799, while defending his fort of Srirangapatna against the British forces.

OneIndia News