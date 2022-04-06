YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No need to panic over 'XE covid variant' detected in Mumbai: Here is why

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 06: On a day confusion reigned supreme over detection of India's first case of XE variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Mumbai, a member of the Maharashtra government's Covid-19 task said there was no need to panic at the moment.

    Representational Image

    "Mumbai XE variant case occurred in first week in March from an international travellor who fully recovered but Genomic data is out today. No need to panic, follow covid appropriate behavior," posted Dr. Shashank Joshi on his twitter handle.

    "FastQ files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be 'XE' variant were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of 'XE' variant," he said.

    INSACOG experts are conducting genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that a woman who had arrived there from South Africa in February-end and tested positive for COVID-19 on March was infected with the XE variant, which was first detected in the UK.

    However, centre has denied it. "Present evidence do not yet indicate that it is a case of XE variant." "Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts examined the FastQ files of the sample and have inferred that the genomic composition of this variant which infected the Mumbai woman does not correspond with the genomic composition of the XE variant," an official source said.

    "INSACOG is conducting a genomic analysis of the case after a follow-up declared XE positive case of COVID-19 in Mumbai," the official source stated.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 22:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X