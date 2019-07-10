  • search
    No means to verify Nirav Modi's travel plans: Centre tells Lok Sabha

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 10: The Ministry of External Affairs revoked the passport of diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2-billion PNB fraud case, and it has no means to verify his travels, if any, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

    File photo of Nirav Modi
    File photo of Nirav Modi

    In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the ministry revoked Nirav Modi's passport as per the provisions of "Section 10(3)(c) of the Passports Act, 1967, on February 23, 2018".

    On whether Nirav Modi travelled multiple times to foreign countries on an Indian passport which had been revoked, V Muraleedharan said "the ministry has no means to verify the travels, if any, of Nirav Modi and the passport used for such travels by him".

    Singapore HC freezes Nirav Modi' sister's bank account

    Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs. 13,400 crore.

    Multiple investigation agencies, including the ED, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, CBI, Department of Revenue Intelligence and the Income Tax department, are currently investigating the fraud.

    Nirav Modi is currently being held in judicial custody in the UK pending his extradition trial sought by India in relation to the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 23:04 [IST]
