BJP vs BJP in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa interfering in my ministry, says KS Eshwarappa

Challenges from within: How would Karnataka CM deal with his senior minister’s rebellion?

No exams for classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka: Oral tests for classes 6 to 9

No Lockdown or night curfew for now in Karnataka as Covid cases rise

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 02: Despite the rising number of coronavirus case especially in the slicon city Bengaluru, Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravikumar on Friday said that there will be no Lockdown or night curfew for now in the state. However, people will be asked to follow Covid-19 norms strictly to prevent rising infections.

So far, the state government has banned all parties and celebrations in apartments. "The number of Covid-19 cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations allowed", the government notification said.

Pune curfew from April 3rd | Details of 7-day restriction | Oneindia News

Strict action against people for not wearing masks. Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had announced a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing a face mask in public in any Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

Bengaluru: Cab services to airport disrupted, after cabbie who set himself ablaze dies

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, in view of rising COVID-19 positive cases in the district. All religious gatherings banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.