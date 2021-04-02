YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No Lockdown or night curfew for now in Karnataka as Covid cases rise

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 02: Despite the rising number of coronavirus case especially in the slicon city Bengaluru, Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravikumar on Friday said that there will be no Lockdown or night curfew for now in the state. However, people will be asked to follow Covid-19 norms strictly to prevent rising infections.

    No Lockdown or night curfew for now in Karnataka

    So far, the state government has banned all parties and celebrations in apartments. "The number of Covid-19 cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations allowed", the government notification said.

      Pune curfew from April 3rd | Details of 7-day restriction | Oneindia News

      Strict action against people for not wearing masks. Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had announced a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing a face mask in public in any Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

      Bengaluru: Cab services to airport disrupted, after cabbie who set himself ablaze dies Bengaluru: Cab services to airport disrupted, after cabbie who set himself ablaze dies

      Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, in view of rising COVID-19 positive cases in the district. All religious gatherings banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.

      More KARNATAKA News

      Read more about:

      karnataka lockdown coronavirus

      Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 2, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X