No Lockdown or night curfew for now in Karnataka as Covid cases rise
Bengaluru, Apr 02: Despite the rising number of coronavirus case especially in the slicon city Bengaluru, Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravikumar on Friday said that there will be no Lockdown or night curfew for now in the state. However, people will be asked to follow Covid-19 norms strictly to prevent rising infections.
So far, the state government has banned all parties and celebrations in apartments. "The number of Covid-19 cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebrations allowed", the government notification said.
Strict action against people for not wearing masks. Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had announced a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing a face mask in public in any Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, in view of rising COVID-19 positive cases in the district. All religious gatherings banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.