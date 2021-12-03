Will there be a lockdown in Karnataka again? New restrictions to fight Omicron might come to effect

No Lockdown, no night curfew in Karnataka amid Omicron scare: Check new Covid-19 guidelines

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Amid rumours of the Karnataka government planning to issue stringent guidelines in the wake of two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Friday indicated that it has no plans to impose lockdown or curfew with immediate effect.

However, the government has decided to restrict the entry of people to malls, theatres and parks by allowing only those who are fully vaccinated, state minister Ashoka said after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Check out the new guidelines issued by the state government:

1. It is reiterated that there shall be strict implementation of five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and enforcing adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

2. It is emphasized that all gathering. meeting, conferences, etc, should strictly limit number of participants to 500 people only and COVID appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.

3. The cultural activities/fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till 15th January 2022.

4. Parents of children below 18 years who are going to school/collage should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine.

5. Compulsory testing of health workers, old persons above 65 years and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the Government.

6. The entry to malls, cinema halls/theatres shall be shall be allowed only to the persons who arc vaccinated with two doses of COVID 19 vaccine.

7. The Government servants shall be vaccinated with two doses of COVID 19 vaccine.

8. Wearing of face masks is an essential preventive measure. In order to strictly enforce the core requirement of masking. BBMP. District Authorities and Local Authorities shall impose fine of Rs.250 in Municipal Corporation Areas and Rs.100 in other areas for any violation in this regard.

9. There shall be intensive containment (micro containment measures) and active surveillance in clusters/arca reporting higher cases to contain the spread locally.

10. Strict surveillance at the border posts setup by the districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra States shall continue as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare. Govt. of Karnataka.

However, the government has warned that any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act. 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.