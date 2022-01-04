YouTube
    No lockdown in Delhi says Minister

    New Delhi, Jan 04: There would be no lockdown in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. Delhi reported 5,500 fresh COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is at 8.5 per cent.

    Earlier the Delhi government had imposed weekend curfew. Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia said that buses and Delhi Metro will operate at full capacity to avoid crowding outside the stations.

    He also said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the surge of COVID-19. All government officials except those engaged in essential services will work from home. He also added that 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from hime.

