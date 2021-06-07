No laxity please says Kejriwal as Delhi opens up following 7-week lockdown
New Delhi, June 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocols as markets, malls and the Delhi Metro opened to public.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing hands. There should be no laxity, he also said. We need to curb the spread of COVID-19, while also opening bringing Delhi's economy back on track, he also said.
On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that restrictions including those on markets and transport were being eased starting Monday. The restrictions were lifted after a seven week long lockdown.
Delhi: What is open
Has the lockdown been extended in Delhi?
Yes, but with some relaxations
Will shops and malls remain open?
Shops and malls will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm
Will private offices be allowed to open?
Yes with 50 per cent staff
Will government offices be open?
Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent, group B with 50 per cent staff
Will Metro trains operate?
Metro trains will operate at 50 per cent capacity