YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No laxity please says Kejriwal as Delhi opens up following 7-week lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocols as markets, malls and the Delhi Metro opened to public.

    No laxity please says Kejriwal as Delhi opens up following 7-week lockdown
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing hands. There should be no laxity, he also said. We need to curb the spread of COVID-19, while also opening bringing Delhi's economy back on track, he also said.

    On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that restrictions including those on markets and transport were being eased starting Monday. The restrictions were lifted after a seven week long lockdown.

    Delhi: What is open

    Has the lockdown been extended in Delhi?

    Yes, but with some relaxations

    Will shops and malls remain open?

    Shops and malls will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm

    Will private offices be allowed to open?

    Yes with 50 per cent staff

    Will government offices be open?

    Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent, group B with 50 per cent staff

    Will Metro trains operate?

    Metro trains will operate at 50 per cent capacity

    More LOCKDOWN News  

    Read more about:

    lockdown arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X