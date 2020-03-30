No, India is not planning repatriation flights from Australia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: There are rumours that a repatriation flight is being planned between Australia and India.

The rumours being circulated on the social media says that repatriation flights between Australia and India are being planned on April 6 2020. The matter was brought to the notice of the High Commission, Consulates about the same. It is reiterated that no repatriation flights are being planned.

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

We request all concerned not to pay attention to such rumours. Please stay connected with the Mission and Consular posts on Facebook and Twitter for updates, the Consulate General of India in Melbourne clarified.