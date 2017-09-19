No government job in Assam for those with more than two kids

The BJP-led government in Assam said that service rules of the state government will be changed to give effect to two child norms for the state government employees. Assam is the 12th state to have enacted such a policy.

This was part of the resolution on the state government's new population policy, which was passed by the assembly on Friday after a marathon debate.

The proposal seeks to prohibit anyone who has more than two children from being considered as a candidate for a government job or office.

The proposal would allow the government to pass restrictions barring persons with more than two children from running in local, municipal, or state elections, and would automatically disqualify candidates nominated for government bodies and committees.

For Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), elected representatives in Assam's highest legislative body, the policy would further authorize removal from office upon the birth of a third child.

For employment generation schemes like giving tractors, offering homes and others government benefits, this two-children norm will be applicable. Besides, all elections such as panchayats, municipal bodies and autonomous councils held under the state election commission will also have this norm for candidate.

Assam's current population is 3.12 crore as per 2011 Census and it increased by one crore from 2001.

