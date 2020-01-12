  • search
    No force on earth can stall new citizenship law says BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: The BJP asserted that "no force on earth" can stall the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the Congress of duplicity over the law and the National Population Register process.

    No force on earth can stall new citizenship law says BJP
    BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao

    The BJP's response came after the Congress Working Committee, the apex body of the opposition party, demanded in its meeting that the CAA be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith.

    NPR, CAA unnecessary, wasteful exercises: 106 retired bureaucrats write open letter to govt

    "The CAA has already come into effect and no force on earth can stall its implementation. In all its outreach efforts, the BJP has been highlighting the Congress' duplicity on CAA and NPR," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said.

    He said the Congress had made a promise in Rajasthan election manifesto on citizenship for Hindu refugees.

    "Citizenship for Hindu refugees in Rajasthan and Gujarat was extended by the Manmohan Singh government on two occasions in 2005 and 2006," Rao said, adding Singh as leader of the opposition had demanded citizenship for religious minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    "On the NPR too, the Congress needs to explain why the NPR in 2010 was secular and acceptable while it becomes dangerous in 2020. On both CAA and NPR, the Congress is hypocritical. The BJP would expose the Congress party's double speak," Rao added.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 9:36 [IST]
