    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 01: The Mumbai civic body has withdrawn the compulsion of wearing a mask in public places from today. In a release, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1.

    No fine for not wearing masks in Mumbai from today

    Meanwhile, after cabinet meeting yesterday Minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted saying the state cabinet has done away with all the Covid 19 curbs across Maharashtra from April 2 on the Gudi Padwa Day when the state celebrates its new year. He said the ensuing festivals like Gudi Padwa, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ramzan will be allowed to be celebrated without any restriction.

    However, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to the people to voluntarily wear masks in crowded places and maintain other safety measures to avoid any reoccurrence of the disease.

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 13:19 [IST]
    X