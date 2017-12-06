No exemption given under Odd-Even, Delhi govt tells Green Court

The Delhi government on Wednesday submitted action plan before National Green Tribunal (NGT) to combat pollution.

No exemption given under Odd-Even, Delhi tells Green Court
They recommended no exemption be given under the odd-even car rationing scheme in the state.

 No exemption be given under Odd-Even. Pollution causing industries to shut. Burning of waste banned.

The government in its plan to the NGT also said that construction will completely stop once pollution level touches 'severe' category'. The entry of trucks in Delhi will also be banned when pollution levels are 'severe'.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 17:38 [IST]
