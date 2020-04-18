No decision yet on resuming domestic or international flight operations, says govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 18: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday clarified that no has been taken to open domestic or international operations.

"Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the governement," said minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The union ministers statement comes hours after Air India announced it has opened bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 and international flights from June 1.

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," a notification on Air India's website said on Saturday.

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel from June 1, 2020, onwards are open," it said.

India's largest carrier IndiGo has also started bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4 onwards.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the lockdown till May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the lockdown period.