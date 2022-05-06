No coal shortage in country clarifies Union Minister

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Thursday ruled out shortage of coal in the country, a PTI report said.

    Replying to a question on the scarcity of coal, leading to power outage across the country, Verma, in Coimbatore to participate in the National Coir Conclave, told reporters that there was no problem in the availability of coal in the country, and if such a problem arose, the government would tackle it.

    Considering the plight of MSMEs, particularly during the two-year pandemic situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated the enterprises ₹ 5 lakh crore for their capital needs, said the minister.

    To another question on the rise in the price of raw material used by MSMEs like in textile, engineering and manufacturing sectors, Verma said the government would take action to find the solution, if it was brought to its notice.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 12:17 [IST]
