No change in rule related to booking train tickets for children, clarifies ministry

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Ministry of Railways has rubbished reports claiming that changes have been made to rules for booking train tickets for children.

"There have been some recent media reports that claim that Indian Railways has changed the rule with regards to booking of tickets for Children travelling in the train. These reports claim that now children between the age of one to four years will have to get a ticket for traveling in the train," the railway ministry said in a statement.

"These news items and media reports are misleading. It is informed that Indian Railways has not introduced any changes with regards to booking of tickets for children travelling in the train. On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5 year old child if they want. And if they don't want a separate berth, then it is free, same like it used to be earlier," it added.

"A Circular dated 06.03.2020 of Ministry of Railways states that Children under five years of age shall be carried free. However, separate berth or seat(in chair car) shall not be given. Therefore purchase of any ticket is not required provided separate berth is not claimed. However, if berth/seat shall be sought on voluntary basis for children of age below 5 years then full adult fare shall be charged," the statement said.

Earlier reports claimed that travellers with kids below 5 years have to pay full fare for ticket booking.

Age 0-4 years: Free of cost for kids if you select Infant berth/ Infant with no berth depending on the train. Else pay the full charge if berth is taken

Age 5-11 years: Full charge if you select the whole berth, half price if you select a child seat without berth

Age 12 years onwards: Full charge for everyone

According to the law, only the entire ticket must be paid to the Railways if you are booking a full berth for a child between the ages of 5 and 11. You just have to pay half the ticket price if you don't reserve a complete berth.

