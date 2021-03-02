No Beijing, only Delhi says former Nepal PM on ties with India

New Delhi, Mar 02: Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai on Tuesday assured India that Kathmandu is not leaning towards China and wants good ties with New Delhi.

Bhattarai is in Delhi for his health check. He said that his country is going through a political crisis and it wants to bring back political stability and ensure good ties with India.

"Some people in Delhi feel Nepal is completely leaning towards China, which is not the right perception. Historically, we have been closer to India. China is also our friend but we don't interact with them that much because they lie on the other side of the Himalayas," the former PM told ANI.

"Nepal is going through a crisis. Nepal Communist Party that had formed a government with a majority is almost divided into two factions...This is not right for a country's democracy when Parliament is dissolved midway to give way to instability," he also said.