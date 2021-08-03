No arrests made in JNU campus violence case in over 1.5 years: Govt informs Parliament

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: The centre on Tuesday informed the Parliament that no arrests have been made in the JNU campus violence case of 2020 in which masked goons stormed the university and left several students injured.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said Delhi Police registered an FIR in the violence case, no arrests have been made even after 1.5 years since the incident.

"The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases," he said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.

The Delhi Police has reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the violence on the JNU campus in January, 2020.

On January 5, 2020, nearly 50 people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours, as masked men reportedly armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

The eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association over the issue of violence on the campus and assaulted students and professors.

They also barged into three hostels. A Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident.