No animal sacrifice in open space on Bakrid rules Uttarakhand HC

    Dehradun, Aug 22: The Uttarakhand High Court has said that no animal will be sacrificed in open spaces on Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid. The court passed the order while taking sum motu cognisance of newspaper reports on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath's order prohibiting animal sacrifice in open areas on Bakrid.

    People buying sacrificial sheeps ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Azha
    The court also directed that no cow or cows' progeny or any camel shall be slaughtered on Bakrid.

    A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari said, "it is directed that on the day of Eid-ul-Zuha, i.e. August 22/23, 2018, no animals including goat/sheep/buffalo shall be sacrificed in an open space, on any public street or any thoroughfare in front of any place of worship."

    The court further said that the blood from animal sacrifice must go into drains and the blood and offal must not be dumped in open spaces across the state.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 6:21 [IST]
